Big Bend district volleyball championship matches set

St. John Paul II volleyball
St. John Paul II volleyball(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Many of our Big Bend volleyball district tournament championship matches are set.

In Class 2A District 1, hosted by North Florida Christian, Aucilla Christian will face St. John Paul II. Aucilla Christian won in straight sets over Rocky Bayou Christian, 3-0.

JP II need five sets to advance to the title round. The Panthers won the first two sets over Community Christian, but lost the next two before pulling away in the fifth set.

In Class 5A District 2, Rickards lost at home to Arnold. Arnold will face the winner of Wakulla and Mosley for the title.

In Class 6A District 3, Chiles will face Leon for the title. Chiles defeated Lincoln, 3-0, in the semifinals.

