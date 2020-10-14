Advertisement

Bystander’s cell phone video captures possible arson fleeing Andy’s restaurant

Authorities on-scene late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, working a fire at Andy's It's All Good BBQ restaurant in Valdosta.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department is working Monday’s fire at Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ as an arson due to evidence found at the scene and a video surfacing online, according to Chief Brian Boutwell.

The video was taken by an eyewitness that night, Miles Hammond, and shared with WCTV.

In the four-second clip, a person appears to be running from the front of the building.

Hammond says he was across the street at D’Truth Nightclub at the time for Margarita Monday when he stepped outside and saw what looked to be a man breaking into the restaurant.

“I saw a guy walking around, and then he broke into the window, and then he had went back around the building, came back around, and then had threw something in the building,” Hammond said. “And that’s when I started recording.”

According to Hammond, the man was wearing a black hoodie-sweatshirt with black pants and appeared to be walking with a limp.

“It’s a point of interest as far as the investigation goes,” Chief Boutwell said.

Due to a fatal shooting happening in Andy’s parking lot about one month ago, Andy’s son and co-owner Andrique Mcrae says the Valdosta Police Department still had their surveillance video cameras for evidence when the family-owned restaurant went up in flames.

“I was actually going to get new cameras installed this week,” Andrique said. “So there are no actually surveillance footage, but luckily to some innocent bystanders, luckily, they did catch someone.”

Andrique’s dad and the original owner, Andy Mcrae, tells WCTV they found a blue towel drenched in gasoline buried deep in the trash outside the restaurant while cleaning Tuesday.

He said he turned it over to authorities, and they’re still investigating.

Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information can call 229-333-1835 or 1-800-282-5804.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page and is asking for donations to help rebuild the restaurant and continue serving up its barbecue soul food in Valdosta.

