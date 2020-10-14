Advertisement

Certain types of masks no longer allowed in Bay District Schools

By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is not allowing a certain type of mask on campuses moving forward.

District officials say they are no longer allowing masks with an exhalation or vent on them. They say the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend masks with valves and the school district is continuing to follow those CDC guidelines.

School leaders say there are plenty of alternatives for students to wear.

“They can still wear the gaiter, they can still wear the regular mask but just not with the filter in them. All we’re going to do if we get someone and say, ‘look, here’s another mask, please wear this one, don’t wear that one.’ We’re not looking to punish anybody," Bay District School Superintendent Bill Husfelt said.

Despite Florida moving into Phase 3, district officials say they will continue to follow the CDC guidelines concerning masks as the school year goes on.

