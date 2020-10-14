Committee approved to honor unmarked graves on Capital City Country Club grounds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved a new committee to honor unmarked graves on the Capital City Country Club grounds.

On Wednesday the City Commission discussed options to recognize graves discovered on the country clubs grounds last year. The grounds are part of what used to be the Houstoun Plantation.

In December, the National Park Service conducted a survey using ground penetrating radar, as well as two trained human detection dogs.

They found was they believed to be nearly 40 graves underneath near where hold seven is now.

By request of Mayor Pro-Tem Dianne Williams-Cox, the commission looked in to ways to honor the individuals believed to be buried there.

“I think it’s very important in this day and time to understand our history, to understand our heritage and to properly document and memorialize those who have gone before us,” Williams-Cox said. “We wanted to make sure that we recognize and mark, and let folks know that these people, they matter.”

The grounds are under a 99 year lease by the Capital City Country Club that doesn’t expire until 2055. Because of that lease, three options were proposed to the commission.

One option was to direct the city attorney to look in to options to claim eminent domain over the part of the property in question. Another option proposed was to buy out the last 35 years of the club’s lease.

The third option, unanimously approved by the commission, was to create a committee of citizens and staff to come up with a way to honorably recognize those who may be buried there.

How the site will be commemorated and what it will look like is still yet to be determined.

During Wednesday’s meeting, commission members requested that the commemoration be accessible to the public.

