Cottonelle recalls wipes after reports of irritation, minor infection

Alice White displays a package of Cottonelle single use flushable wipes at Pucci's Leader Pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Alice White displays a package of Cottonelle single use flushable wipes at Pucci's Leader Pharmacy in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.(Rich Pedroncelli | AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Cottonelle has issued a recall of certain packages of their Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes after reports of skin irritation and minor infections.

The recall impacts a limited number of batches manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020, according to Cottonelle.

Cottonelle reported a bacterium, known as Pluralibacter gergoviae, could be found in the affected products. They said the bacterium is natural in the environment and human body, but it can cause irritations and infections for those with weakened immune systems.

No one has reported any serious infections or reactions to the affected products, according to Cottonelle, but they have received a “low rate” of complaints of skin irritation and mild infections.

Customers are asked to check online to see if their purchased wipes are part of the lots affected by the recall. If they are, Cottonelle recommends customers stop using the wipes and contact their service team.

