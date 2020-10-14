Advertisement

Florida Gators football pausing team activities after 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gators football is pausing all team activities after a spike of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Florida UAA announced five new positive cases. Sources within the program have told TV20 that the number of cases is higher than five. As of Tuesday evening, there are now 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases - the number of new cases were first reported by The Alligator.

“The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week. Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin.

RELATED STORY: Gators head coach Dan Mullen wants the Swamp packed at capacity next week

“Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A&M, and this week’s opponent LSU," he added. “These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.”

RELATED STORY: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs says stadium capacity will still be reduced

“I’ll be honest, I think if you look at what we’ve been able to do, the safety precautions we have that our players have followed, our coaches follow, our staff follows, I think we’re a model of safety of what we’ve been doing during this time period,” head coach Dan Mullen said on Monday. “So, I’m really proud of how we’ve handled everything and how safe we’ve been with everything we’re doing and all the precautions we’ve had in place during this time.”

UF is expected to retest on Wednesday.

Florida was expected to host LSU this weekend.

Stay with WCJB for the latest on this developing story.

