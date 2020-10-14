Advertisement

Flyover and taps: A pandemic-delayed burial service for a navy veteran filled with pomp in Tallahassee

Family gathered to remember a 23-year navy veteran Tuesday at Roselawn Cemetery.
Family gathered to remember a 23-year navy veteran Tuesday at Roselawn Cemetery.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some families to wait months before saying goodbye to loved ones who have passed.

Tuesday in Tallahassee, one family received long-awaited closure while honoring a patriot.

Clifford Nilson, Sr. joined the Navy during the Second World War, going on to serve 23 years while becoming a Naval Aviator. A civilian air service took to the skies, drawing two hearts in the sky over the cemetery.

His son, Cliff Nilson, Jr., said his father would have loved the display.

“He loved planes, he flew large planes and he was also a flight instructor, so that to him was the navy- airplanes and flying," he said. "So being able to see that, I know he would be honored if he were here with us today.”

Nilson eventually began a career with the Florida Department of Transportation, spending nearly 50 years of his life in the Capital City.

He died in March at the age of 94. The family had to wait months to find a time when they could safely gather for a memorial. Coincidentally, Tuesday marked the Navy’s 245th birthday.

