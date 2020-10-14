Advertisement

Free rapid COVID-19 test now available at FAMU

FAMU COVID testing site moves to texting alert system to avoid long lines
FAMU COVID testing site moves to texting alert system to avoid long lines(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rapid COVID-19 testing is now available at Florida A&M’s COVID-19 testing location.

FAMU says the Florida Division of Emergency Management has contracted a private firm, Curative, Inc., to conduct operations at the testing site and, as of Monday, a free rapid test was deployed.

The university says the test, the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, is a rapid test that provides results within 15 minutes.

FAMU says 700 rapid tests will be provided per day, Monday thru Saturday.

The FAMU testing site at Bragg Memorial Stadium is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day, except Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Pres. Trump holds virtual conversation with Tallahassee attendees

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Viewers in Tallahassee watched in the private Governor’s Club in the shadow of the state Capitol.

News

Pres. Trump holds virtual conversation with Tallahassee attendees

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Economic Club of Florida was one of just six in the nation who got special treatment from President Donald Trump Wednesday.

State

Florida House Speaker questions COVID-19 death toll

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
A new analysis of COVID-19 death certificates conducted by the Florida House of Representatives suggests the count may be inflated.

News

Reward offered for information leading to arrest in connection to Valdosta restaurant fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Georgia Arson Control is offering a monetary reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for whoever is responsible for Monday’s fire at Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ.

Latest News

News

Thomasville Singers rehearse over Zoom during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Messier
A group of Thomasville musicians are getting the choir back together this fall.

News

FSU hazing suspect back in jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Court records show Clayton Muehlstein turned himself in Wednesday just before noon and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office website confirms he has now been booked into the Leon County Jail.

FHSAA

Taylor County cancels football game with Vernon due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Taylor County’s football game this Friday with Vernon has been canceled due to six players entering quarantine due to contact tracing.

News

Leon County grand jury clears backlog of murder cases delayed by COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
State Attorney Jack Campbell says the grand jury will still have to review at least one more murder and a deputy-involved shooting, but those cases are more recent and are still being investigated.

Seminoles

FSU WR Terry expected to undergo knee procedure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Sonnone
Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry is expected to undergo a procedure on his knee this week, Noles247 has learned.

GHSA

Lowndes High varsity football, coaches quarantining

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
The Lowndes Vikings varsity football team and coaches have quarantined out of an abundance of caution, the school system said in a release.