Free rapid COVID-19 test now available at FAMU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rapid COVID-19 testing is now available at Florida A&M’s COVID-19 testing location.

FAMU says the Florida Division of Emergency Management has contracted a private firm, Curative, Inc., to conduct operations at the testing site and, as of Monday, a free rapid test was deployed.

The university says the test, the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, is a rapid test that provides results within 15 minutes.

FAMU says 700 rapid tests will be provided per day, Monday thru Saturday.

The FAMU testing site at Bragg Memorial Stadium is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day, except Sunday.

