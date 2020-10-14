Advertisement

FSU hazing suspect back in jail

Court records show Clayton Muehlstein turned himself in Wednesday just before noon and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office website confirms he has now been booked into the Leon County Jail.
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of the young men accused of hazing in the death of Florida State University student Andrew Coffey is now back in jail.

Court records show Clayton Muehlstein turned himself in Wednesday just before noon and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office website confirms he has now been booked into the Leon County Jail.

Court records show it’s the third time Muehlstein’s been accused of violating the rules of his pre-trial release agreement. In all three cases, Muehlstein is accused of drinking alcohol, including getting involved in a bar fight in Tallahassee in 2018.

Court records show he’ll go back before a judge on Thursday. WCTV has reached out to his attorney for comment.

Muehlstein is one of four fraternity members still facing hazing charges in Coffey’s death. Coffey died of alcohol poisoning at an off campus fraternity party in November 2017. Most of the fraternity members arrested have already entered pleas in the case.

An appeals court recently ruled in the state’s favor as it tries to pursue felony charges against them. The next court hearing in the hazing case is set for January 19, 2021.

