FSU WR Terry expected to undergo knee procedure

Credit: Mitch White | FSU Sports Information
Credit: Mitch White | FSU Sports Information
By Brendan Sonnone
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry is expected to undergo a procedure on his knee this week, Noles247 has learned. Terry could miss at least a couple weeks due to the procedure.

Terry is coming off a strong two-game stretch, including a performance at Notre Dame last week in which he recorded 9 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. The redshirt junior, however, was playing through knee pain and indicated in a recent interview that he’s been trying to get right “physically” as well as mentally.

“I’m still banged up,” Terry said on Tuesday. “I could say whatever the team needs, I’m going to make sure I’m going to be there for them and I’m going to help them out however I can. I feel like I’ve been banged up like way before the season started, but I’ve been trying to give it my all. People don’t even know that right now. I’m getting better though. I can say I’m getting better.”

Terry’s knee continued to swell despite treatment, prompting the decision to undergo surgery. Terry dealt with a similar injury ahead of his 2019 campaign, undergoing surgery during preseason camp so that he could be ready in time for the season opener. He rebounded quickly, recording 4 catches for 99 yards and a score to start the season against Boise State.

The hope is that Terry doesn’t miss significant time recovering from this procedure and will be available for the back half of the season.

Terry is FSU’s leading receiver with 21 catches for 275 yards, making up more than 30 percent of the Seminoles' passing production. Without Terry, FSU is likely going to lean on fellow Ashburn, Ga. product Ontaria Wilson at receiver. More reliance on running backs and tight end Camren McDonald in the passing game could also be a possibility for the Seminoles.

This does mean that Terry is likely going to miss this weekend’s contest against #5 North Carolina if the procedure happens as planned.

