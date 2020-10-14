Advertisement

Gadsden County sheriff pleads for peace after 30 shootings in 6 months

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young is asking for the public’s help as deputies continue to investigate a plethora of violent crimes.
Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young is asking for the public's help as deputies continue to investigate a plethora of violent crimes.
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 14, 2020
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young is asking for the public’s help as deputies continue to investigate a plethora of violent crimes. The sheriff’s office says there have been few arrests in many fatal shootings in the county because of a lack of community involvement.

According to deputies, there have been more than 30 shootings in Gadsden County in less than six months.

The violent crimes mostly involve people between the ages of 15 and 25, GCSO says.

The latest shooting happened early Sunday morning in Quincy at the National Guard Armory parking lot after a crowd left an event at the nearby Klub Vibez nightclub.

“The investigations into the street level activity has confirmed the reckless and senseless behavior is actually being taken out on individuals in our community and targeting people’s lives over ignorance,” the press release says.

Sheriff Young says the perception that law enforcement agencies aren’t investigating these cases isn’t true.

“We are not present when this violence occurs, yet we have citizens who are and they fail to cooperate to help us, parents of victims or victims themselves during our investigations,” the sheriff says. “I am pleading with the community to help law enforcement so no one else has to die in the streets of Gadsden County.”

The sheriff went on to say he refuses to allow the violence to go on unchecked.

“This lack of concern for human life is not what we as a community are going to just sit back and accept," Young says. "I’m not sure if it stems from drugs, turf or just plain evil, but it has to stop.”

The sheriff’s office says it will use every resource it has available to clean the community back up.

If you have any information that could help deputies in their investigations on any of the shootings and violent crimes, reach out to GCSO at 850-627-9233. You can stay anonymous with your tip by calling Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

