Leon County Commissioners take next step in Confederate monument saga

A controversial confederate monument outside the Historic Florida Capitol is at the center of a multi-year saga between the state and Leon County leaders.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More questions than answers for Leon County commissioners, passing a motion Tuesday asking county staff to send another letter to state leaders concerning a Confederate monument on Capital grounds.

The monument, which dates back to the 1880s, has been the center of confusion and controversy for several years. Because of its location just steps from the Historic Capitol, county commissioners believe state leaders need to cooperate in what happens next.

Commissioner Bill Proctor remains a fierce advocate for the statue’s removal, proposing a motion to give county work crews permission to take “a dump truck” up to the statue and “take it down.”

That motion failed to gain any support.

Commissioner Kristin Dozier proposed creating an alternate plan, finding a way to add historical context to the piece. Dozier believes that may be the only course of action should state leaders continue to ignore county letters.

"I’m not sure we’re going to get any other responses, "she said.

Public comment kicked off the debate. Robert Holladay identified himself as a history teacher at Tallahassee Community College. He said commissioners need to fully grasp the statue’s context before taking further action.

“There’s nothing celebratory about it, there’s not a statue on top, nowhere are the words ‘confederate’ or ‘lost cause'," he said.

