Leon County grand jury clears backlog of murder cases delayed by COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has cleared a backlog of murder cases whose review had been delayed by COVID-19 restrictions.

The grand jury met last week and the indictments were all filed after 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Tuesday, WCTV reported the first degree murder indictments of double murder suspect Aaron Glee and home invasion suspect Yuri Harris, both of whom are now facing the death penalty.

Now WCTV has learned the grand jury issued indictments in several other murders.

State Attorney Jack Campbell confirmed the first degree murder indictments against Anthony McInnis, Andre McKenzie, Jaylen Showers, Tre’Shon Bunion, Jacob Davis and Zatoriyan Gould.

Court records show Javon Peterson was also indicted, but his indictment remains sealed. Peterson is accused in a drive by shooting at the Time Saver convenience store on Alabama Street in August. An innocent bystander, Centel DeShazier, was killed and two other men were hurt.

Synopsis of the cases:

Aaron Glee was indicted for first degree murder and other charges in the June deaths of Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau and community activist Victoria Sims. The state filed its notice to seek the death penalty just days later.

Yuri Harris was indicted for first degree murder, armed burglary and escape for a deadly home invasion on Ox Bow Circle in August. The state is also seeking the death penalty against him.

Anthony McInnis was indicted for first degree murder and armed robbery in a May 29 shooting. The victim was found shot to death in his bed in his Mission Road apartment.

Andre McKenzie was indicted for first degree murder in a June 18 shooting on California Street.

Lamario Bentley was found dead in a car there in what police described as a robbery attempt. A second man was shot and survived.

Jaylen Showers and Tre’Shon Bunion were indicted for first degree murder in a June 26 shooting on West Pensacola Street.

Jacob Davis and Zatoriyan Gould were indicted for first degree murder in a July 24 murder. The victim was found shot to death in a car at the Courtyard Apartments on South Adams Street. Court records say officers found guns and body armor discarded nearby.

State Attorney Jack Campbell says the most recent indictments clear a backlog of cases that were put on hold during the pandemic. Campbell says the grand jury will still have to review at least one more murder and a deputy-involved shooting, but those cases are more recent and are still being investigated.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.