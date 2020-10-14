Advertisement

Leon County Schools say first Chromebook shipment has arrived

(WKYT)
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thousands of students preparing to return to brick and mortar learning in Leon County Schools next month will have a new Chromebook waiting for them.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced at Tuesday night’s school board meeting that the first shipment of the more than 30,000 Chromebooks the district ordered over the summer has arrived in Leon County.

The first batch of computers will be given out to students at Woodville Elementary School on Thursday. Cobb Middle and DeSoto Trail Elementary School will receive them after that.

The district says it will then test them out for a week or so at those schools to work out any issues that might arise. Then, they’ll begin to disperse the rest as they arrive.

Hanna says that by the time the more than 2,000 students return to brick and mortar learning November 3, Chromebooks will be ready for them. They will need to bring back the desktop computers the district gave them to use while learning remotely.

Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, the school board unanimously approved increasing teacher’s base pay nearly six thousand dollars, from $37,548 to $43,304, thanks in part to $5.3 million from the state.

The board also announced Monday, November 2 will now be a teacher’s planning day. Students will return to class on Tuesday, November 3.

