Early voting locations in North Florida and South Georgia
Early voting is already underway in Georgia, while Florida gets underway Monday, Oct. 19
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the 2020 General Election under one month away, early voting is underway in Georgia and begins Monday, Oct. 19, in Florida. With that in mind, below is a list of early in-person polling locations leading up November 3.
NORTH FLORIDA:
Calhoun County:
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 20859 Central Ave., East Rm 117, Blountstown, FL 32424. Hours of Operation 7am to 5pm Opens 10/19/20
- Shelton Park Library: 25008 NW SR 73, Altha, FL 32421. Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm Opens 10/24/20
Franklin County: Opens 10/19/20
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 47 Ave F, Apalachicola, FL 32320. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 5:30pm
- Franklin County Courthouse Annex: 912 NW Ave A, Carrabelle, FL 32322. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 5:30pm
Gadsden County: Opens 10/19/20
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 16 S. Madison Street, Quincy, FL 32351. Hours of Operation 9am to 6pm
- Havana Public Library: 203 5th Avenue E., Havana, FL 32333. Hours of Operation 9am to 6pm
- Chattahoochee Public Library: 300 Maple Street, Chattahoochee, FL 32324. Hours of Operation 9am to 6pm
- Midway City Hall: 50 Martin Luther King Blvd., Midway, FL 32343. Hours of Operation 9am to 6pm
Hamilton County: Opens 10/24/20
- Courthouse Annex: 1153 US Hwy. 41 NW, Suite 1, Jasper, FL 32052. Hours of Operation 9am to 6pm
Jackson County: Opens 10/19/20
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 2851 Jefferson Street, Marianna 32448. Hours of Operation 8am to 5pm
- Graceville City Hall: 5348 Cliff Street, Graceville 32440. Hours of Operation 8am to 5pm
- Sneads City Hall: 2028 Third Avenue, Sneads 32460. Hours of Operation 8am to 5pm
Jefferson County: Opens 10/19/20
- Election Office: 1175 W. Washington St. Monticello, FL 32344. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 4:30pm
Lafayette County: Opens 10/19/20
- Mayo Community Center: 150 SW Community Cir, Mayo, FL 32066. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 4:30pm
Leon County (with drop boxes at all locations): Opens 10/19/20
- Dr. B.L. Perry Branch Library 2817 S. Adams St. Tallahassee FL 32301 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
- Eastside Branch Library 1583 Pedrick Rd Tallahassee FL 32317 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
- FAMU Student Union Multi-Purpose Room C 1628 S Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Tallahassee FL 32307-3104 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
- FSU Tucker Center (East Entrance) 505 W. Pensacola St Tallahassee FL 32301 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
- Fort Braden Community Center 16387 Blountstown Hwy Tallahassee FL 32310-1202 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
- IVS Election Center 2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy Tallahassee FL 32301 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
- Lake Jackson Community Center 3840 N Monroe St Tallahassee FL 32303 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
- Leon County Courthouse Plaza Level 301 S. Monroe St Tallahassee FL 32301 Hours of Operation 8am to 4pm
- Northeast Branch Library 5513 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee FL 32312 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
- Woodville Community Center 8000 Old Woodville Rd Tallahassee FL 32305 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
Liberty County: Opens 10/20/20
- Liberty County Courthouse: 10818 NW State Rd 20 Bristol, FL 32321. Hours of Operation 8am to 4pm
- Hosford/Telogia Fire Dept.: 17081 NE SR 65 Hosford, FL 32334. Hours of Operation 8am to 4pm
Madison County: Opens 10/19/20
- SOE Annex: 239 SW Pinckney St. Madison, FL 32340. Hours of Operation 8am to 6pm
- Lee City Hall: 286 N.E. CR 255 Lee, FL 32059. Hours of Operation 8am to 6pm
- Greenville Senior Citizen Building. 166 SW Onslow St Greenville, FL 32059. Hours of Operation 8am to 6pm
- Pinetta Vol. Fire Dept.: 509 NE Persimmon Dr. Pineta, FL 32350. Hours of Operation 8am to 6pm
Suwannee County: Opens 10/24/20
- Judicial Annex: 218 Parshley St., Live Oak, FL 32060. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 4:30pm
- Robert Leonard Library: 703 NW Suwannee Ave., Branford, FL 32008. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 4:30pm
- Jo Kennon Library: 10655 Dowling Park Dr., Dowling Park, FL 32060. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 4:30pm
Taylor County: Opens 10/19/20
- Taylor County SOE Office: 433 U S 19 N, Perry, Florida 32347. Hours of Operation 7am to 7pm
Wakulla County: Opens 10/19/20
- Wakulla County Elections: 3115-B Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, Fl 32327. Hours of Operation 8am to 6pm
SOUTH GEORGIA:
Baker County:
- County Courthouse: 167 BAKER PLACE NEWTON, GA 39870. (10/12 - 10/30 9AM - 5PM)
Brooks County:
- AIP/EV Main Elections Office: 610 S HIGHLAND RD QUITMAN, GA 31643. (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)
Clinch County:
- County Courthouse: 25 COURT SQUARE HOMERVILLE, GA 31634. (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)
Colquitt County:
- Courthouse Annex: 101 EAST CENTRAL AVE MOULTRIE, GA 31768. (10/12-10/30 8AM- 5PM // 10/24 9AM - 4 PM)
Cook County:
- County Administration Building: 1200 S. HUTCHINSON AVE. ADEL, GA 31620 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)
Decatur County:
- Courthouse Annex: 122 W. WATER ST. BAINBRIDGE, GA 39817 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)
- Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall: 1211 VADA RD BAINBRIDGE, GA 39817 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)
Echols County:
- County Courthouse: 110 HWY 94 E STATENVILLE, GA 31648 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)
Grady County:
- County Board of Registrars: 250 N. BROAD STREET CAIRO, GA 39828 (10/12- 10/30 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM // 10/24 9AM - 4 PM)
Lanier County:
- Elections Office: 162 W THIGPEN AVE LAKELAND, GA 31635 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)
Lowndes County:
- Elections Office: 2808 N OAK ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602 (10/12-10/30 7AM - 7PM)
Miller County:
- County Courthouse: 155 S 1ST ST COLQUITT, GA 39837 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)
Mitchell County:
- 11 W BROAD ST CAMILLA, GA 31730 (10/12- 10/30 8:30 AM - 5 PM // 10/24 9AM - 4 PM)
Seminole County:
- County Courthouse: 200 SOUTH KNOX AVENUE DONALSONVILLE, GA 39845 (10/13 - 10/30 9AM - 5PM)
Thomas County:
- Elections Office: 1402 E JACKSON STREET THOMASVILLE, GA 31792 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)
