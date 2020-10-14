Advertisement

Early voting locations in North Florida and South Georgia

Early voting is already underway in Georgia, while Florida gets underway Monday, Oct. 19
By Ryan Kaufman and Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the 2020 General Election under one month away, early voting is underway in Georgia and begins Monday, Oct. 19, in Florida. With that in mind, below is a list of early in-person polling locations leading up November 3.

NORTH FLORIDA:

Calhoun County:

  • Supervisor of Elections Office: 20859 Central Ave., East Rm 117, Blountstown, FL 32424. Hours of Operation 7am to 5pm Opens 10/19/20
  • Shelton Park Library: 25008 NW SR 73, Altha, FL 32421. Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm Opens 10/24/20

Franklin County: Opens 10/19/20

  • Supervisor of Elections Office: 47 Ave F, Apalachicola, FL 32320. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 5:30pm
  • Franklin County Courthouse Annex: 912 NW Ave A, Carrabelle, FL 32322. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 5:30pm

Gadsden County: Opens 10/19/20

  • Supervisor of Elections Office: 16 S. Madison Street, Quincy, FL 32351. Hours of Operation 9am to 6pm
  • Havana Public Library: 203 5th Avenue E., Havana, FL 32333. Hours of Operation 9am to 6pm
  • Chattahoochee Public Library: 300 Maple Street, Chattahoochee, FL 32324. Hours of Operation 9am to 6pm
  • Midway City Hall: 50 Martin Luther King Blvd., Midway, FL 32343. Hours of Operation 9am to 6pm

Hamilton County: Opens 10/24/20

  • Courthouse Annex: 1153 US Hwy. 41 NW, Suite 1, Jasper, FL 32052. Hours of Operation 9am to 6pm

Jackson County: Opens 10/19/20

  • Supervisor of Elections Office: 2851 Jefferson Street, Marianna 32448. Hours of Operation 8am to 5pm
  • Graceville City Hall: 5348 Cliff Street, Graceville 32440. Hours of Operation 8am to 5pm
  • Sneads City Hall: 2028 Third Avenue, Sneads 32460. Hours of Operation 8am to 5pm

Jefferson County: Opens 10/19/20

  • Election Office: 1175 W. Washington St. Monticello, FL 32344. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 4:30pm

Lafayette County: Opens 10/19/20

  • Mayo Community Center: 150 SW Community Cir, Mayo, FL 32066. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 4:30pm

Leon County (with drop boxes at all locations): Opens 10/19/20

  • Dr. B.L. Perry Branch Library 2817 S. Adams St. Tallahassee FL 32301 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
  • Eastside Branch Library 1583 Pedrick Rd Tallahassee FL 32317 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
  • FAMU Student Union Multi-Purpose Room C 1628 S Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Tallahassee FL 32307-3104 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
  • FSU Tucker Center (East Entrance) 505 W. Pensacola St Tallahassee FL 32301 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
  • Fort Braden Community Center 16387 Blountstown Hwy Tallahassee FL 32310-1202 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
  • IVS Election Center 2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy Tallahassee FL 32301 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
  • Lake Jackson Community Center 3840 N Monroe St Tallahassee FL 32303 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
  • Leon County Courthouse Plaza Level 301 S. Monroe St Tallahassee FL 32301 Hours of Operation 8am to 4pm
  • Northeast Branch Library 5513 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee FL 32312 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm
  • Woodville Community Center 8000 Old Woodville Rd Tallahassee FL 32305 Hours of Operation 10am to 6pm

Liberty County: Opens 10/20/20

  • Liberty County Courthouse: 10818 NW State Rd 20 Bristol, FL 32321. Hours of Operation 8am to 4pm
  • Hosford/Telogia Fire Dept.: 17081 NE SR 65 Hosford, FL 32334. Hours of Operation 8am to 4pm

Madison County: Opens 10/19/20

  • SOE Annex: 239 SW Pinckney St. Madison, FL 32340. Hours of Operation 8am to 6pm
  • Lee City Hall: 286 N.E. CR 255 Lee, FL 32059. Hours of Operation 8am to 6pm
  • Greenville Senior Citizen Building. 166 SW Onslow St Greenville, FL 32059. Hours of Operation 8am to 6pm
  • Pinetta Vol. Fire Dept.: 509 NE Persimmon Dr. Pineta, FL 32350. Hours of Operation 8am to 6pm

Suwannee County: Opens 10/24/20

  • Judicial Annex: 218 Parshley St., Live Oak, FL 32060. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 4:30pm
  • Robert Leonard Library: 703 NW Suwannee Ave., Branford, FL 32008. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 4:30pm
  • Jo Kennon Library: 10655 Dowling Park Dr., Dowling Park, FL 32060. Hours of Operation 8:30am to 4:30pm

Taylor County: Opens 10/19/20

  • Taylor County SOE Office: 433 U S 19 N, Perry, Florida 32347. Hours of Operation 7am to 7pm

Wakulla County: Opens 10/19/20

  • Wakulla County Elections: 3115-B Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, Fl 32327. Hours of Operation 8am to 6pm

SOUTH GEORGIA:

Baker County:

  • County Courthouse: 167 BAKER PLACE NEWTON, GA 39870. (10/12 - 10/30 9AM - 5PM)

Brooks County:

  • AIP/EV Main Elections Office: 610 S HIGHLAND RD QUITMAN, GA 31643. (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)

Clinch County:

  • County Courthouse: 25 COURT SQUARE HOMERVILLE, GA 31634. (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)

Colquitt County:

  • Courthouse Annex: 101 EAST CENTRAL AVE MOULTRIE, GA 31768. (10/12-10/30 8AM- 5PM // 10/24 9AM - 4 PM)

Cook County:

  • County Administration Building: 1200 S. HUTCHINSON AVE. ADEL, GA 31620 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)

Decatur County:

  • Courthouse Annex: 122 W. WATER ST. BAINBRIDGE, GA 39817 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)
  • Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall: 1211 VADA RD BAINBRIDGE, GA 39817 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)

Echols County:

  • County Courthouse: 110 HWY 94 E STATENVILLE, GA 31648 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)

Grady County:

  • County Board of Registrars: 250 N. BROAD STREET CAIRO, GA 39828 (10/12- 10/30 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM // 10/24 9AM - 4 PM)

Lanier County:

  • Elections Office: 162 W THIGPEN AVE LAKELAND, GA 31635 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)

Lowndes County:

  • Elections Office: 2808 N OAK ST VALDOSTA, GA 31602 (10/12-10/30 7AM - 7PM)

Miller County:

  • County Courthouse: 155 S 1ST ST COLQUITT, GA 39837 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)

Mitchell County:

  • 11 W BROAD ST CAMILLA, GA 31730 (10/12- 10/30 8:30 AM - 5 PM // 10/24 9AM - 4 PM)

Seminole County:

  • County Courthouse: 200 SOUTH KNOX AVENUE DONALSONVILLE, GA 39845 (10/13 - 10/30 9AM - 5PM)

Thomas County:

  • Elections Office: 1402 E JACKSON STREET THOMASVILLE, GA 31792 (Various hours of operations. See state election website.)

To see see local election times and locations CLICK HERE.

