Lowndes High varsity football, coaches quarantining

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes Vikings varsity football team and coaches have quarantined out of an abundance of caution, the school system said in a release.

The school system said all football activities and games have been postponed until practice resumes on October 26.

Football began on August 1 for the Vikings. The school system said they maintained 11 weeks of practice and play without disruption.

“All protocols are being reviewed and adjusted to continue to protect our players and coaches so the Vikings can quickly return to school and the field,” the school system said. “The Vikings look forward to seeing you in the Concrete Palace at Martin Stadium on Oct. 30 as we take on the Tifton Blue Devils.”

The school system said they actively do contact tracing and quarantine any exposures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

