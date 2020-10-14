Advertisement

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: October 14, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a comfortable morning, mostly in the low-to-mid-60s, it was partly sunny and warm again Wednesday afternoon, in the mid-80s.

A stray shower is possible over eastern areas. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy and see mild overnight lows, in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Thursday will be partly-to-mostly cloudy and warm, again in the mid-80s, but also a bit more humid, with a few light afternoon showers possible.

Friday will see a cold front pass through the region by evening. Ahead of it, we’ll be warm again, with morning lows in the mid-to-upper-60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Only a stray shower or two is possible.

Cooler and drier weather returns Friday night, with Saturday morning falling into the mid-50s, then an afternoon high in the upper-70s to near-80, under lots of sunshine and no rain.

Sunday will be partly sunny and comfortable, with a low in the low-60s and a high in the low-80s.

Next week will be warm, in the mid-80s, with just slight chances for isolated showers.

In the tropics, the weak disturbance in the Atlantic, east of the Caribbean, has not developed any and will not have any impact anywhere near us. There could be a new tropical system developing toward the end of next week in the western Atlantic or the central Caribbean. It is still too early to speculate on that possible system but, at this time, it does not look to be a threat to the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 14 - Morning Update

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a slightly cooler and drier start to Monday, but will rain chances remain low? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 14 - Morning Update

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a slightly cooler and drier start to Monday, but will rain chances remain low? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: October 13, 2020

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, October 13.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 13 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
A weak cold front is on its way, but will it bring any relief from the heat? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Tuesday forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 13 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
A weak cold front is on its way, but will it bring any relief from the heat? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Tuesday forecast.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: October 12, 2020

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, October 12.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy and mild start to the morning, but there is a chance that fall will eventually make a return. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and Monday forecast.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy and mild start to the morning, but there is a chance that fall will eventually make a return. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and Monday forecast.

Forecast

Hannah’s Sunday, October 11th evening update

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers are possible along the coast. Clouds will clear out in the afternoon and we’ll have a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Forecast

Hannah's Sunday, October 11th evening update

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
Hannah's Sunday, October 11th evening update