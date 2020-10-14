Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: October 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a comfortable morning, mostly in the low-to-mid-60s, it was partly sunny and warm again Wednesday afternoon, in the mid-80s.

A stray shower is possible over eastern areas. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy and see mild overnight lows, in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Thursday will be partly-to-mostly cloudy and warm, again in the mid-80s, but also a bit more humid, with a few light afternoon showers possible.

Friday will see a cold front pass through the region by evening. Ahead of it, we’ll be warm again, with morning lows in the mid-to-upper-60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Only a stray shower or two is possible.

Cooler and drier weather returns Friday night, with Saturday morning falling into the mid-50s, then an afternoon high in the upper-70s to near-80, under lots of sunshine and no rain.

Sunday will be partly sunny and comfortable, with a low in the low-60s and a high in the low-80s.

Next week will be warm, in the mid-80s, with just slight chances for isolated showers.

In the tropics, the weak disturbance in the Atlantic, east of the Caribbean, has not developed any and will not have any impact anywhere near us. There could be a new tropical system developing toward the end of next week in the western Atlantic or the central Caribbean. It is still too early to speculate on that possible system but, at this time, it does not look to be a threat to the U.S.

