Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 14 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were a little cooler Wednesday morning after a weak cold front passed through the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday. Temps were mainly in the 60s with a few 50s in some South Georgia locations. There was very little cloud cover, and that is not expected to change much for the morning. In the afternoon, a partly cloudy sky is expected to a very slight chance of a shower in the I-75 counties. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Lows will stay in the 60s for the rest of the work week with highs in the 80s. A change in wind direction will bring more moisture from the southeast Thursday, increasing rain chances to 20%. Friday’s odds will be at 10%.

Another weak cold front will pass Friday, ushering drier and cooler air in time for the weekend. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 50s with the high near 80 and a sunny sky. The seasonable weather will be short lived as the wind flow changes again to more easterly, bringing in more moisture. Rain chances Sunday will be at 10% with a partly cloudy sky, but rain chances will increase to 20% starting Monday.

