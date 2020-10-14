Reward offered for information leading to arrest in connection to Valdosta restaurant fire
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia Arson Control is offering a monetary reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for whoever is responsible for Monday’s fire at Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ.
GAC says the reward is up to $10,000.
The Valdosta Fire Department shared the reward information on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
Anyone with information can call 229-333-1835 or 1-800-282-5804.
