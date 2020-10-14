Advertisement

Reward offered for information leading to arrest in connection to Valdosta restaurant fire

The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ late Monday night.
The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to a fire at Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ late Monday night.(VFD)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia Arson Control is offering a monetary reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for whoever is responsible for Monday’s fire at Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ.

GAC says the reward is up to $10,000.

The Valdosta Fire Department shared the reward information on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

On Monday, October 12, 2020, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 118 West MLK....

Posted by Valdosta Fire Department on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Anyone with information can call 229-333-1835 or 1-800-282-5804.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

