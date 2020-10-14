Advertisement

Florida Gators' game against LSU has been postponed

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux,Pool)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators' game against the LSU Tigers scheduled for Saturday has now been postponed.

A source tells TV20 the decision came a day after TV20 reported 19 Florida football players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin suspended all team activities, while they evaluated the information on Wednesday.

Stricklin is set to speak to the media at 2 p.m.

