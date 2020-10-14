Taylor County cancels football game with Vernon due to COVID-19

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County’s football game this Friday with Vernon has been canceled due to six players entering quarantine due to contact tracing, Head Coach Eddie Metcalf confirms.

Metcalf added the game will not be made up, because Taylor County has no open dates and has a play-in game at end of the season.

Metcalf added the team has not had any positive cases and the school has only had one case.

The quarantine for the six players will last until Friday, October 16. Taylor County’s entire junior varsity team is in quarantine after playing Florida High’s junior varsity team.

Florida High Athletic Director Anthony Robinson confirmed the news, adding the entire JV team started quarantining on Oct. 8 and will continue through Oct. 23.

Robinson says even though the varsity and JV practice together, they have limited contact.

Metcalf estimates he has 26 players in isolation, which would make playing a game at a small school "nearly impossible.”

As of now, Taylor County’s home game with Madison County next week is still schedule to take place.

“We were looking forward to playing Vernon,” Metcalf said, “They have a good football team.”

Metcalf says he met with the superintendent and the principal and they agreed this was the best decision. The group also wanted to give Vernon a chance to schedule another game.

Taylor County is 3-2 this season and defeated P.K. Yonge, 16-14, this past Friday.

