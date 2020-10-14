Advertisement

Taylor County cancels football game with Vernon due to COVID-19

Taylor County Bulldogs football
Taylor County Bulldogs football(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County’s football game this Friday with Vernon has been canceled due to six players entering quarantine due to contact tracing, Head Coach Eddie Metcalf confirms.

Metcalf added the game will not be made up, because Taylor County has no open dates and has a play-in game at end of the season.

Metcalf added the team has not had any positive cases and the school has only had one case.

The quarantine for the six players will last until Friday, October 16. Taylor County’s entire junior varsity team is in quarantine after playing Florida High’s junior varsity team.

Florida High Athletic Director Anthony Robinson confirmed the news, adding the entire JV team started quarantining on Oct. 8 and will continue through Oct. 23.

Robinson says even though the varsity and JV practice together, they have limited contact.

Metcalf estimates he has 26 players in isolation, which would make playing a game at a small school "nearly impossible.”

As of now, Taylor County’s home game with Madison County next week is still schedule to take place.

“We were looking forward to playing Vernon,” Metcalf said, “They have a good football team.”

Metcalf says he met with the superintendent and the principal and they agreed this was the best decision. The group also wanted to give Vernon a chance to schedule another game.

Taylor County is 3-2 this season and defeated P.K. Yonge, 16-14, this past Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

FSU WR Terry expected to undergo knee procedure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brendan Sonnone
Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry is expected to undergo a procedure on his knee this week, Noles247 has learned.

GHSA

Lowndes High varsity football, coaches quarantining

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
The Lowndes Vikings varsity football team and coaches have quarantined out of an abundance of caution, the school system said in a release.

Football

UPDATE: Florida Gators' game against LSU postponed to Dec. 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
The Florida Gators' game against the LSU Tigers scheduled for Saturday has now been postponed.

Rattlers

Rattlers taking first steps ahead of final MEAC sprint to defend crown

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Rattlers are ready to roll and defend their conference crown in what will now be the program’s final MEAC season.

Latest News

FHSAA

Big Bend district volleyball championship matches set

Updated: 6 hours ago
Many of our Big Bend volleyball district tournament championship matches are set.

FHSAA

Big Bend district volleyball championship matches set

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Many of our Big Bend volleyball district tournament championship matches are set.

Seminoles

Seminole soccer continues four-game road swing against Pitt, UVA

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State is undefeated at 4-0 and are the #2 in the nation, ranked behind only conference foe North Carolina.

Football

Florida Gators football pausing team activities after 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
"Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin.

Seminoles

FSU announces no change in COVID-related policies for UNC game

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT
|
By Chris Nee
FSU announced on Monday that there will be no changes to COVID-related policies for their upcoming home game against UNC.

Rattlers

Rattlers taking first steps ahead of final MEAC sprint to defend crown

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
The Rattlers are ready to roll and defend their conference crown in what will now be the program’s final MEAC season