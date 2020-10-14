Thomasville Singers rehearse over zoom during pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A group of Thomasville musicians are getting the choir back together this fall.

COVID-19 forced the group to stop rehearsals and cancel a concert earlier this year. But now, the Thomasville Singers are rehearsing on zoom.

This fall, director Nicole Davis is grabbing her phone and sitting down at the piano, bringing music back to Thomasville. The first time the choir logged onto zoom, seeing each other’s faces was comforting after several months apart.

“It was just like seeing family again, and there was a relief on all of our faces, when we were in the same space, but not really in the same space,” Davis explained.

But rehearsals over Zoom have its challenges. Members can’t hear each other for most of the session.

“With all of us on mute, singing along, kind of on our own, it’s not the same, obviously, than maybe in person," Rick Mceonnell, a member of the Thomasville Singers, described. “Really makes you miss that in-person acoustic space that we were used to before.”

Even though the quality isn’t quite the same, they say just making music during a challenging time is a blessing.

“The shared experience of singing together is one of the most powerful bonding experiences that I’ve ever felt and to not have that as part of my life, there’s a void there, there’s a gap there that I’m missing,” Mceonnell said.

“When the end goal is not the most perfect performance in the world, the end goal is for us to say ‘Wow, you know what? During the pandemic when things were really hard, we made music together,’” Davis explained.

While the Thomasville Singers have canceled their Christmas concert this year, the group is recording virtual fall concerts with the theme Lift Your Voice.

