Advertisement

Thomasville Singers rehearse over Zoom during pandemic

Thomasville Singers rehearse over zoom during pandemic
Thomasville Singers rehearse over zoom during pandemic(Hannah Messier)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A group of Thomasville musicians are getting the choir back together this fall.

COVID-19 forced the group to stop rehearsals and cancel a concert earlier this year. But now, the Thomasville Singers are rehearsing on zoom.

This fall, director Nicole Davis is grabbing her phone and sitting down at the piano, bringing music back to Thomasville. The first time the choir logged onto zoom, seeing each other’s faces was comforting after several months apart.

“It was just like seeing family again, and there was a relief on all of our faces, when we were in the same space, but not really in the same space,” Davis explained.

But rehearsals over Zoom have its challenges. Members can’t hear each other for most of the session.

“With all of us on mute, singing along, kind of on our own, it’s not the same, obviously, than maybe in person," Rick Mceonnell, a member of the Thomasville Singers, described. “Really makes you miss that in-person acoustic space that we were used to before.”

Even though the quality isn’t quite the same, they say just making music during a challenging time is a blessing.

“The shared experience of singing together is one of the most powerful bonding experiences that I’ve ever felt and to not have that as part of my life, there’s a void there, there’s a gap there that I’m missing,” Mceonnell said.

“When the end goal is not the most perfect performance in the world, the end goal is for us to say ‘Wow, you know what? During the pandemic when things were really hard, we made music together,’” Davis explained.

While the Thomasville Singers have canceled their Christmas concert this year, the group is recording virtual fall concerts with the theme Lift Your Voice.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Pres. Trump holds virtual conversation with Tallahassee attendees

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Viewers in Tallahassee watched in the private Governor’s Club in the shadow of the state Capitol.

News

Pres. Trump holds virtual conversation with Tallahassee attendees

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Economic Club of Florida was one of just six in the nation who got special treatment from President Donald Trump Wednesday.

State

Florida House Speaker questions COVID-19 death toll

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
A new analysis of COVID-19 death certificates conducted by the Florida House of Representatives suggests the count may be inflated.

News

Free rapid COVID-19 test now available at FAMU

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Rapid COVID-19 testing is now available at Florida A&M’s COVID-19 testing site.

News

Reward offered for information leading to arrest in connection to Valdosta restaurant fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Georgia Arson Control is offering a monetary reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for whoever is responsible for Monday’s fire at Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ.

Latest News

News

FSU hazing suspect back in jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Court records show Clayton Muehlstein turned himself in Wednesday just before noon and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office website confirms he has now been booked into the Leon County Jail.

FHSAA

Taylor County cancels football game with Vernon due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Taylor County’s football game this Friday with Vernon has been canceled due to six players entering quarantine due to contact tracing.

News

Leon County grand jury clears backlog of murder cases delayed by COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
State Attorney Jack Campbell says the grand jury will still have to review at least one more murder and a deputy-involved shooting, but those cases are more recent and are still being investigated.

Seminoles

FSU WR Terry expected to undergo knee procedure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Sonnone
Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry is expected to undergo a procedure on his knee this week, Noles247 has learned.

GHSA

Lowndes High varsity football, coaches quarantining

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
The Lowndes Vikings varsity football team and coaches have quarantined out of an abundance of caution, the school system said in a release.