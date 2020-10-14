Two arrested after going almost 100 MPH on I-75 with drugs in the car

CECIL, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, a Cecil police officer made a traffic stop which resulted in two arrests, and a major marijuana confiscation.

The officer saw a small black vehicle which registered 96 mph on his radar, headed north on I-75. Once the vehicle pulled over to the shoulder of the road, he saw the driver switch seats with a rear passenger.

The officer then placed handcuffs on Joseph Malachi Campbell, 24, and placed him in the back of his patrol car for officer safety. Campbell said he switched seats because he does not have a valid license.

The vehicle had two other occupants identified as Jacob Stone Williams, 24, and another passenger. All three were from Louisville, Kentucky.

During an investigative search with the help of a Cook County Deputy, the officer found seven pounds of marijuana, and two handguns in the trunk of the vehicle. Two arrests was made as a result of this investigation:

Campbell, 24, was arrested on several felony offenses:

Firearms possession during the commission of a crime

Drugs- marijuana sale/delivery

Obstructing law enforcement

Possession of a drug-related object

Driving on a suspended license

Speeding

Williams, 24, was arrested on several felony offenses:

Firearms possession during the commission of a crime

Drugs- marijuana sale/ delivery

Obstructing law enforcement

Possession of a drug related object

Permitting an unlicensed person to drive

The other passenger had no knowledge of the drug transaction, and was released and not charged.

The Cecil Police Department offered a special thanks to Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff Office for their assistance in the search and arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation.

