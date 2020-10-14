Advertisement

Two arrested after going almost 100 MPH on I-75 with drugs in the car

Joseph Campbell (Left), Jacob Williams (Right)
Joseph Campbell (Left), Jacob Williams (Right)(Cook Co. Sheriff)
By WALB
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CECIL, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, a Cecil police officer made a traffic stop which resulted in two arrests, and a major marijuana confiscation.

The officer saw a small black vehicle which registered 96 mph on his radar, headed north on I-75. Once the vehicle pulled over to the shoulder of the road, he saw the driver switch seats with a rear passenger.

The officer then placed handcuffs on Joseph Malachi Campbell, 24, and placed him in the back of his patrol car for officer safety. Campbell said he switched seats because he does not have a valid license.

The vehicle had two other occupants identified as Jacob Stone Williams, 24, and another passenger. All three were from Louisville, Kentucky.

During an investigative search with the help of a Cook County Deputy, the officer found seven pounds of marijuana, and two handguns in the trunk of the vehicle. Two arrests was made as a result of this investigation:

Campbell, 24, was arrested on several felony offenses:

  • Firearms possession during the commission of a crime
  • Drugs- marijuana sale/delivery
  • Obstructing law enforcement
  • Possession of a drug-related object
  • Driving on a suspended license
  • Speeding

Williams, 24, was arrested on several felony offenses:

  • Firearms possession during the commission of a crime
  • Drugs- marijuana sale/ delivery
  • Obstructing law enforcement
  • Possession of a drug related object
  • Permitting an unlicensed person to drive

The other passenger had no knowledge of the drug transaction, and was released and not charged.

The Cecil Police Department offered a special thanks to Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff Office for their assistance in the search and arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leon County Commissioners take next step in Confederate monument saga

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A controversial confederate monument outside the Historic Florida Capitol is at the center of a multi-year saga between the state and Leon County leaders.

News

Flyover and taps: A pandemic-delayed burial service for a navy veteran filled with pomp in Tallahassee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Tuesday in Tallahassee, one family received long-awaited closure while honoring a patriot.

FHSAA

Big Bend district volleyball championship matches set

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Many of our Big Bend volleyball district tournament championship matches are set.

News

Leon County Schools say first Chromebook shipment has arrived

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Kaplan
Thousands of students preparing to return to brick and mortar learning in Leon County Schools next month will have a new Chromebook waiting for them.

Latest News

News

Valdosta restaurant pleading for support after overnight fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
The owner of Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ spent the day Tuesday cleaning out his restaurant after it went up in flames overnight.

News

2020 a record year for gun sales in Florida

Updated: 7 hours ago
More than 1.1 million background checks have been conducted since the start of 2020.

News

City of Quincy unveils mural recognizing history of Coke plant, city

Updated: 7 hours ago
The city of Quincy has unveiled its new Coca-Cola mural to recognize more than 100 years of history.

News

Valdosta restaurant pleading for support after overnight fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The owner of Andy’s It’s All Good BBQ spent the day Tuesday cleaning out his restaurant after it went up in flames overnight.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: October 13, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, October 13.

News

City of Quincy unveils mural recognizing history of Coke plant, city

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
More than soda and more than a fresh coat of paint; the city of Quincy has unveiled its new Coca-Cola mural to recognize more than 100 years of history.