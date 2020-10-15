Aucilla Christian volleyball one win away from second district title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Aucilla Christian is one match away from securing their second-ever district title.

The Warriors enter Thursday’s district title game with a 16-0 match record, having dropped just one set this year, coming in the second-to-last match of the year at Redeemer Christian.

Ahead of the district title game, Aucilla Christian has already locked up a spot in the regional quarterfinals next week.

Having been to the postseason in each of the last five seasons, the team is not surprised by its success.

“Whenever we first started practicing over the summer, I saw what we had. We do have some new girls, but I knew they would come in and they would try their hardest," senior Maddie Drawdy said. "Everyone on the team tries the absolute best they can. We have really good talent. A lot of girls, our outsides, our middles, we have everything we need to be good.”

Aucilla Christian faces St. John Paul II in the Class 2A District 1 Championship at 6:30 p.m. at North Florida Christian.

