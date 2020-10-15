Chromebooks arrive for first Leon County Students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chromebooks are off the trucks and getting in the hands of students as thousands of laptops finally arrive for Leon County Schools.

In June, the Leon County School Board voted to provide all 32,000 students with Chromebooks. On Thursday, hundreds of those were rolled through the doors of Woodville Elementary School, the first school in the district to receive them.

“It’s going to increase student engagement, it’s going to give our students the opportunity to not only collaborate with each other but with students in other states and other countries,” said Principal Lisa Mehr. “It’s also going to take the old, ‘My dog ate my homework’ away because they can save it right to their device, which I know the teachers will love as well.”

As boxes were loaded off the truck, school administrators described the feeling like “Christmas in October.” Woodville is receiving 500 laptops, one for nearly every student in the school.

In this rural community, school staff says it will change the game for their education.

“We’re a Title I school and we definitely have a very large need for our students to be able to have these devices in hand, have access to technology like other students across our district so that they can compete as well,” Mehr said. “As we know there was quite a hiatus with all the COVID situation so we’re just super excited to get that technology in their hands.”

The laptops are part of the district’s one-to-one initiative, which aims to provide a device to every single student. That effort will extend far past the pandemic.

“That’s the true meaning of equity,” said Superintendent Rocky Hanna. “The pandemic will end, we’ll have this and it will revolutionize, not just the way we deliver instruction but the method by which students get information.”

Woodville is the first school to receive the Chromebooks. Cobb Middle School and DeSoto Trail Elementary are next on this list to receive them next week. The three schools are part of the two-week pilot program.

If all goes well, 20 more schools will receive laptops at the beginning of next month.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.