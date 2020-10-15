Advertisement

City Commission votes to move forward with Tallahassee Police use of force audit

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission voted Wednesday to move forward with an audit of the police department’s use of force policy.

Last month, Mayor John Dailey requested a full audit of the Tallahassee Police Department’s use of force policy. In order to do so, the city commission needed to direct the Inspector General on a scope and objective for the audit.

That’s what the commission approved Wednesday night.

According to the proposal, the audit will identify best practices that can be used to evaluate the department’s use of force policy, as well as the department’s training to ensure it’s consistent with policing standards and best practices.

On Wednesday, Mayor Dailey said the request is an effort to make sure the department policies are current, as many tactics are under fire across the nation.

“I feel very confident in the conversations with the police chief that we banned those many years ago, but it’s important to be the 21st-century police department that we want to be, that we continuously review our policies and procedures to make sure that we’re doing things right,” Dailey said.

Wednesday’s vote, he added, is the first step in doing so.

During the commission meeting, Inspector General Dennis Sutton said the TPD audit will begin immediately. He hopes to have it completed by the end of the year.

