Colquitt Co. football game against Alcovy canceled

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County’s next football game has been canceled, according to the school system.

The Packers' October 23 game against Alcovy has been canceled because of several positive COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, according to the school system.

“We fully expect to resume the season against Camden County on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.,” Greg Tillery, athletic director, said. “Also, the homecoming activities will coincide with the Camden County football game.”

CCHS canceled two games at the outset of the season due to players having to quarantine for possible exposure to COVID-19.

The Packers are 4-0 this season

