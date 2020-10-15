Advertisement

Colquitt Co. football game against Alcovy canceled

Fans cheer the Colquitt County football team at the Georgia High School football championships in the Georgia Dome.
Fans cheer the Colquitt County football team at the Georgia High School football championships in the Georgia Dome.
By WALB News 10 and Fletcher Keel
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County’s next football game has been canceled, according to the school system.

The Packers' October 23 game against Alcovy has been canceled because of several positive COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, according to the school system.

“We fully expect to resume the season against Camden County on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.,” Greg Tillery, athletic director, said. “Also, the homecoming activities will coincide with the Camden County football game.”

Due in part to several positive COVID - 19 cases and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel the...

Posted by Colquitt County School System on Thursday, October 15, 2020

CCHS canceled two games at the outset of the season due to players having to quarantine for possible exposure to COVID-19.

The Packers are 4-0 this season

