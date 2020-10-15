Eagles aim for bounce back victory after suffering first loss of season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fresh off their first loss of the season, North Florida Christian looks to get back in the win column this week as they host Chiles.

NFC comes into the contest with a 2-1 record, having suffered their first loss of the season last week to Florida High.

In their first two games of the season, against Jefferson County and Maclay, the Eagles totaled 73 points of offense while shutting out both the Tigers and Marauders. In their loss to the Seminoles, their defense was touched for 28 points while the offense mustered just six.

The Eagles should be able to get back to their strengths this week against Chiles, a team that has given up 69 points in two contests and has scored just 20.

Head Coach Steve Price says, so far, this season has been about overcoming adversity.

“It was a punch in the gut,” Price said, “But if I truly believe what I say I believe, I say, ‘Football teaches how to deal with adversity in life.’ If I truly believe that, this a time to step up and teach that lesson.”

The Eagles and Timberwolves kickoff at 7 p.m.

