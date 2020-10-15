Advertisement

Family feels lucky to be alive after driving through tornado on SC highway

By WLOS Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A drive home turned dangerous for a North Carolina family when a tornado passed over the interstate.

The Sunday family says they knew they were under a tornado warning on a trip near Dillon, South Carolina, but they never thought they’d actually drive through one. Video taken by the family shows what appears to be a funnel cloud then lots of debris.

“I could see in the distance some rotation, and then, all of a sudden, out from the trees comes a tornado,” said father Michael Sunday, who was driving the family’s truck.

Watching from their truck windows in the middle of the highway were Michael Sunday, his wife Annie, their two young kids and the family dog. They say it was two minutes of loud, strong winds.

“We thought it was going to pick the truck up, but it didn’t, thank goodness,” said daughter Sophie Sunday.

The Sundays say it happened fast, and they feel lucky to have made it out safety, minus some damage to their truck.

“I just thought, ‘We’re all together. If something’s going to happen, then we’re all just going to be together, and it’ll just be,’” Annie Sunday said.

Sophie says she thinks Jesus was watching out for the family.

The incident came as storms from remnants of Hurricane Delta moved across the Carolinas, causing damage in parts of South Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NC family escapes drive through tornado with only damage to truck

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
The incident came as storms from remnants of Hurricane Delta moved across the Carolinas.

National

Memorials abound on what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCCO and WCBS
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

National

George Floyd remembered all over world on his birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

Seminoles

‘It’s the same mentality’: FSU women’s basketball returns to court under new leadership, circumstances

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
FSU will be led by long-time assistant and Interim Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff in 2020.

Latest News

News

Rapid COVID-19 testing now available at Bragg Memorial Stadium

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Rapid testing for COVID-19 is now an option at the Bragg Memorial Stadium testing site on Florida A&M’s campus.

Sports

Godby-Rickards matchup could determine city champion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This week’s Godby/Rickards game could be a key early-season test for placement in the standings.

National

Facing new fire threat, PG&E cuts power to tens of thousands

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

National

Early voters braving miserably long lines shatter records

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Early voters are shattering records. "Historic turnout" is expected for the general election.

Seminoles

Travis feeling good with throwing hand injury ahead of UNC

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Travis says his hands feel good and feels that he will be ready to go Saturday when the Tar Heels roll into town.

FHSAA

Maclay aims to keep season alive against Seminoles in district tournament

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Marauders started the season with four wins in five matches but, in the back half of the schedule, struggled, notching just one win in its last six matches.