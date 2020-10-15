FAMU hosts virtual town hall to discuss Thanksgiving break, end-of-semester plans
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M will hold a Town Hall, led by President Larry Robinson, PhD., to discuss topics such as Thanksgiving break, plans for the end of the fall semester, graduation, spring semester, athletics and homecoming.
The Town Hall will be conducted virtually via Zoom.
To watch the event, follow the instructions below.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.