FAMU hosts virtual town hall to discuss Thanksgiving break, end-of-semester plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M will hold a Town Hall, led by President Larry Robinson, PhD., to discuss topics such as Thanksgiving break, plans for the end of the fall semester, graduation, spring semester, athletics and homecoming.

The Town Hall will be conducted virtually via Zoom.

To watch the event, follow the instructions below.

FAMU Students: President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. will host a Town Hall today to talk about topics important to you,... Posted by Florida A&M University on Thursday, October 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.