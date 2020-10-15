Fire destroys vacant house in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says a fire destroyed a vacant home in Tallahassee Thursday morning. According to public information officer Sarah Cooksey, no one was hurt in the fire.

TFD received the call around 9:04 a.m., and crews were on scene four minutes later. The fully involved fire destroyed the home on Vogue Drive.

Cooksey says six units and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene.

The Tallahassee Fire Department says a fire destroyed a vacant home on Vogue Drive Thursday morning.



