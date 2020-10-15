Advertisement

Fire destroys vacant house in Tallahassee

The Tallahassee Fire Department says a fire destroyed a vacant home in Tallahassee Thursday morning.
By Pat Mueller
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says a fire destroyed a vacant home in Tallahassee Thursday morning. According to public information officer Sarah Cooksey, no one was hurt in the fire.

TFD received the call around 9:04 a.m., and crews were on scene four minutes later. The fully involved fire destroyed the home on Vogue Drive.

Cooksey says six units and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene.

