TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Funeral arrangements for Alazia “Ally” Johnson have been set.

The nine-year-old will be laid to rest on October 17, at 2:30 p.m. Her funeral will be at New Life Church in Tifton. Committal service will follow at Oakridge Cemetery.

Johnson was found stabbed to death at Peterson Apartments in Tifton on Oct. 6.

