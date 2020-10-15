Advertisement

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office holds Prayer in the Square to stop violence in the community

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens gathered for prayer in Gadsden County Wednesday evening following a string of 30 shootings happening in the region in the last six months.

County ministers and leaders feel that prayer and love is the key to saving their youth.

It was an emotional evening of prayer and outreach as community leaders denounced violence and the fear of COVID-19 in the county.

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris A. Young says he woke up Wednesday morning with his heart heavy, wanting the fear and violence in his county to stop.

“And so not only have we lost over 50 people to COVID, we are starting to lose our young men to gun violence and I won’t stand for that in this county," said Sheriff Young.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is calling on people like Apostle AJ Fisher of Fresh Anointing International Ministries to help pray for the community to bring forth change.

“We’ve tried everything else, and everything else seems that it’s not working, so when we begin to put prayer at the center of it, everything else falls in line," shared Fisher.

Sheriff Young pleaded for the community to be more involved to help solve cases, ensuring that there are ways to remain anonymous.

“We offer many ways that the community can share if they see anything, hear anything they need to let us know about it. We cannot solve crime without the community," said Sheriff Young.

Young says he is tired of seeing his community hurt and wants to do whatever he can to prevent anymore heartache.

“I can no longer stand to see young men lose their lives," exclaimed Sheriff Young. "See mothers crying and families going through what they’re going through.”

Apostle Fisher told WCTV Wednesday’s gathering is just the start to something greater.

“I feel as if we did something tonight to plant a seed. The bible says that one does the planting and one does the watering but only god gives the increase," explained Fisher. "This was the planting, we got to continue to water it with prayer.”

Sheriff Young says that Wednesday night’s Prayer in the Square was a step in the right direction, and he believes that the faith will spread over the whole community.

If you have any information on any open investigations, the GCSO asks that you contact them to help get justice.

