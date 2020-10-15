Godby-Rickards matchup could determine city champion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week’s Godby/Rickards game could be a key early-season test for placement in the standings.

The Raiders are 1-0 after beating Lincoln, 14-7, two weeks ago. Head Coach Quintin Lewis said the community would see a much improved Raiders squad this season and he was right, as both sides of the ball stepped up to make big plays in their win against the Trojans.

Rickards seniors say they always want to win, but a win against Godby is just another step towards the ultimate goal of making a run in the playoffs.

“As you know it’s been kind of bad the past few seasons,” said senior defensive back Malik Franklin. “We are trying to be the senior group to make a change. That’s one of our main goals this year. That’s our commitment goal this year.”

The Gobdy Cougars have been just as impressive.

At 2-0, they’ve outscored their opponents, 54-10. The Football Factory opened the year with a 32-7 win over Chiles before beating Leon, 22-3.

The Cougars also want to win this game and they feel they are the best team in the city this year.

“We are just a good team all around,” senior running back Chase Gillispie said. “Our defense is good, our offense is good. We are physical we play fast. We play physical. I don’t like nobody in the city beating us this year.”

Rickards-Godby will kick off at 7 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium on Thursday.

