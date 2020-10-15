Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 executive orders

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp has extended current COVID-19 restrictions and the public health emergency amid the pandemic.

The COVID-19 executive order extension goes into effect on October 16, at midnight, and runs until Oct. 31, at 11:59 p.m.

The public health emergency remains in place until November 9. You can read the full order by clicking here or below.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.