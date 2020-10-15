Advertisement

Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 executive orders

(WCTV)
By WALB News 10
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp has extended current COVID-19 restrictions and the public health emergency amid the pandemic.

The COVID-19 executive order extension goes into effect on October 16, at midnight, and runs until Oct. 31, at 11:59 p.m.

The public health emergency remains in place until November 9. You can read the full order by clicking here or below.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

ISOLATED: States begin to allow nursing home visitors but face PPE shortages, logistical questions

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff
Some nursing homes are beginning to allow visitors, but hundreds report to the federal government that they are experiencing staff shortages or have no protective masks in their supplies.

Coronavirus

USPS confirms six cases of COVID-19 at Tallahassee Processing and Distribution Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The United States Postal Services has confirmed six employees that work at the Tallahassee Processing and Distribution Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Coronavirus surges as economy struggles

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Jobless claims are up, along with new coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus

Europe, US reel as virus infections surge at record pace

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Coronavirus cases around the world have climbed to all-time highs of more than 330,000 per day as the scourge comes storming back across Europe and spreads with renewed speed in the U.S.

Latest News

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

Coronavirus

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

Coronavirus

US jobless claims rise to 898,000 with layoffs still high

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week by the most in two months, to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession.

Coronavirus

Rapid COVID-19 testing now available at Bragg Memorial Stadium

Updated: 8 hours ago
Rapid testing for COVID-19 is now an option at the Bragg Memorial Stadium testing site on Florida A&M’s campus.

Coronavirus

US reports nearly 60K new COVID cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The United States reports nearly 60,000 new coronavirus cases; that's the highest level in about two months.

National

Early voters braving miserably long lines shatter records

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Early voters are shattering records. "Historic turnout" is expected for the general election.