Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 executive orders
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp has extended current COVID-19 restrictions and the public health emergency amid the pandemic.
The COVID-19 executive order extension goes into effect on October 16, at midnight, and runs until Oct. 31, at 11:59 p.m.
The public health emergency remains in place until November 9. You can read the full order by clicking here or below.
