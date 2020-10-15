Grand Bahama welcomes tourists again

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is welcoming back visitors to Grand Bahama on Thursday.

Tourists must “vacation in place,” meaning they can’t leave their resort property for two weeks. The country will lift that restriction at the end of the month.

Tourists are still required to test negative for coronavirus before their trip and get a health visa.

This has been long-awaited since sixty percent of the Bahamas' income comes from tourism.

