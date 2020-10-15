Hannah’s Thursday morning forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was foggy in the eastern half of the Big Bend and South Georgia. Valdosta, Homerville, Thomasville, and Live Oak all had low visibility this morning.

This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers are possible, especially in the eastern half of the viewing area. Therefore, you might want to grab an umbrella before heading out the door.

A cold front is expected to move into the southeastern United States on Friday. The cold front will cool temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend. We’ll also have plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday.

