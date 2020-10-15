Advertisement

Hormel Foods giving away bacon-scented masks

Hormel is entering the mask business with a face covering that lets you smell bacon all day.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
(CNN) - It may be pumpkin spice season, but one food company wants to tease your olfactory system with another favorite: Bacon!

Who doesn’t love the smell of sizzling bacon? Now you can enjoy it all day while protecting yourself from germs with a new mask made by Hormel.

The company calls it the “Black Label Breathable Bacon.”

According to Hormel, the limited edition mask uses the “latest in pork scented technology” -- whatever that is.

It also appear to have a classy look that may be able to disguise the fact that you’re huffing pork belly fumes.

You can try to score a free mask by registering at breathablebacon.com.

You have until Oct. 28 to enter. It’s unclear at this point whether the masks will be sold after the contest.

If you don’t win, Hormel will still donate one meal to Feeding America for every request, up to 10,000.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

