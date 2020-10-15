‘It’s the same mentality’: FSU women’s basketball returns to court under new leadership, circumstances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s basketball team returned to the court for the first time this season on Wednesday and did so for the first time in nearly two decades without Head Coach Sue Semrau, who announced she’d be taking a leave of absence this season.

FSU will be led by long-time assistant and Interim Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff in 2020.

Wyckoff says the uncertainty of the last few months has made her transition easier into the role, because everything is fluid and every day brings different challenges.

“Very early on as a team, we took on the mindset of one day at a time, there is nothing that we can predict about tomorrow so as this transition happened, which was another kind of different turn from the normal with Coach Sue stepping aside, it’s the same mentality,” she said.

The official first day of the basketball season is November 25. However, the Seminoles do not yet have a schedule.

