Lowndes High School band in quarantine

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes High School band, which has nearly 400 members, is currently under quarantine, according to a press release from the school district.

According to the release, the decision was made under the same guidance that led to the quarantine of Lowndes' football program. All band activities have been postponed until practice resumes on Oct. 27, the release says.

“The Georgia Bridgemen began practicing July 14 and have competed in two competitions and have been under the Friday Night Lights for all five football games,” the release says.

A Lowndes County Schools spokesperson says all COVID-19 protocols are being reviewed and adjusted in order to protect the band members as they get ready for the rest of the season.

“The Vikings look forward to seeing you in the Concrete Palace at Martin Stadium on Oct. 30 as we take on the Tifton Blue Devils,” the release says.

LCS says it is actively conducting contact tracing to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the Georgia Bridgemen website, the marching band had as many as 480 members under Band Director Jon Bowman.

