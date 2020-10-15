Advertisement

Maclay aims to keep season alive against Seminoles in district tournament

Maclay Marauders volleyball
Maclay Marauders volleyball(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, Maclay volleyball will aim to keep its season alive against Florida High.

The Marauders started the season with four wins in five matches but, in the back half of the schedule, struggled, notching just one win in its last six matches.

Maclay, though, feels up to the task of going toe-to-toe with the powerhouse Seminoles.

“I knew this team was going to be something special,” first-year head coach Daijah Washington said. “If they were determined like they said they were and if they bought in like they have been, I thought anything was possible.”

“Coming in, we were all kind of nervous. We are a really young team and especially after last year’s season, I didn’t know what to expect,” freshman middle hitter Amelia Haggins said.

Thursday’s match will be the first time Florida High will play a match since the entire team was quarantined for two weeks back on September 30. First-serve is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Travis feeling good with throwing hand injury ahead of UNC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Travis says his hands feel good and feels that he will be ready to go Saturday when the Tar Heels roll into town.

FHSAA

Taylor County cancels football game with Vernon due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Taylor County’s football game this Friday with Vernon has been canceled due to six players entering quarantine due to contact tracing.

Seminoles

FSU WR Terry expected to undergo knee procedure

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brendan Sonnone
Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry is expected to undergo a procedure on his knee this week, Noles247 has learned.

GHSA

Lowndes High varsity football, coaches quarantining

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
The Lowndes Vikings varsity football team and coaches have quarantined out of an abundance of caution, the school system said in a release.

Latest News

Football

UPDATE: Florida Gators' game against LSU postponed to Dec. 12

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
The Florida Gators' game against the LSU Tigers scheduled for Saturday has now been postponed.

Rattlers

Rattlers taking first steps ahead of final MEAC sprint to defend crown

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Rattlers are ready to roll and defend their conference crown in what will now be the program’s final MEAC season.

FHSAA

Big Bend district volleyball championship matches set

Updated: 12 hours ago
Many of our Big Bend volleyball district tournament championship matches are set.

FHSAA

Big Bend district volleyball championship matches set

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Many of our Big Bend volleyball district tournament championship matches are set.

Seminoles

Seminole soccer continues four-game road swing against Pitt, UVA

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State is undefeated at 4-0 and are the #2 in the nation, ranked behind only conference foe North Carolina.

Football

Florida Gators football pausing team activities after 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
"Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin.