Maclay aims to keep season alive against Seminoles in district tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, Maclay volleyball will aim to keep its season alive against Florida High.

The Marauders started the season with four wins in five matches but, in the back half of the schedule, struggled, notching just one win in its last six matches.

Maclay, though, feels up to the task of going toe-to-toe with the powerhouse Seminoles.

“I knew this team was going to be something special,” first-year head coach Daijah Washington said. “If they were determined like they said they were and if they bought in like they have been, I thought anything was possible.”

“Coming in, we were all kind of nervous. We are a really young team and especially after last year’s season, I didn’t know what to expect,” freshman middle hitter Amelia Haggins said.

Thursday’s match will be the first time Florida High will play a match since the entire team was quarantined for two weeks back on September 30. First-serve is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.