Advertisement

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 15, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had a mostly cloudy and warm afternoon in the mid-80s, but also with a few showers. Only isolated showers are expected Thursday evening, followed by a partly cloudy overnight period, with lows in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Friday, a cold front will move through the area, but only with a stray shower possible. It will still be warm, in the low-to-mid-80s, but drier and cooler air returns by late afternoon and evening, with lows Saturday morning in the mid-50s.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny, mild and dry, with highs in the upper-70s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with a low in the upper-50s, then a high in the low-80s under partly cloudy skies.

Next week looks warm, with only slight chances for isolated showers. Lows next week will mostly be in the mid-60s and highs will rise into the mid-80s.

In the tropics, all is quiet right now, but a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic and Caribbean could slowly develop next week. Neither is any kind of threat to our area at all at this point.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hannah’s Thursday morning forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Scattered showers are possible, especially in the eastern half of the viewing area.

Forecast

Hannah's Thursday Morning Forecast: Oct. 15, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: October 14, 2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, October 14.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 14 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It was a slightly cooler and drier start to Monday, but will rain chances remain low? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 14 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It was a slightly cooler and drier start to Monday, but will rain chances remain low? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: October 13, 2020

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, October 13.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 13 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
A weak cold front is on its way, but will it bring any relief from the heat? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Tuesday forecast.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 13 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
A weak cold front is on its way, but will it bring any relief from the heat? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Tuesday forecast.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: October 12, 2020

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, October 12.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Oct. 12 - Morning Update

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy and mild start to the morning, but there is a chance that fall will eventually make a return. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and Monday forecast.