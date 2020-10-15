Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had a mostly cloudy and warm afternoon in the mid-80s, but also with a few showers. Only isolated showers are expected Thursday evening, followed by a partly cloudy overnight period, with lows in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Friday, a cold front will move through the area, but only with a stray shower possible. It will still be warm, in the low-to-mid-80s, but drier and cooler air returns by late afternoon and evening, with lows Saturday morning in the mid-50s.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny, mild and dry, with highs in the upper-70s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with a low in the upper-50s, then a high in the low-80s under partly cloudy skies.

Next week looks warm, with only slight chances for isolated showers. Lows next week will mostly be in the mid-60s and highs will rise into the mid-80s.

In the tropics, all is quiet right now, but a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic and Caribbean could slowly develop next week. Neither is any kind of threat to our area at all at this point.

