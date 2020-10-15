Advertisement

North Florida Fair organizers to host food fair alternative in November

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The organizers of the North Florida Fair say they will host a “Carnival Food Fair” on what would have been the first weekend of the annual fair.

The fair’s executive director, Mark Harvey, announced the cancellation of the North Florida Fair back in August.

From Nov. 6 through Nov. 8, several fair food vendors will be at the fairgrounds with their usual options. The fairgrounds will be open on those days from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“While there won’t be rides and exhibits, people will be able to come and get their fair food fix,” Harvey says.

Admission and parking for the Carnival Food Fair is free for all customers. Harvey says there will be limited outdoor seating for people who want to eat at the fairgrounds.

The following vendors will be at the event:

  • A&M Concessions
    • Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, taco salads, nachos, walking tacos, horchata
  • The Best Around
    • Turkey legs, bottled water
  • Bop’s Kettle Corn
    • Crafted kettle corn, caramel corn, popcorn, fresh squeezed lemonade
  • Broad Concessions
    • Beef kabob, pork kabob, chicken kabob, gyros, chicken pita, beef pita, lemonade, soda, water
  • Cranbury Delights/Belly Busters
    • Sausage with peppers and onions, Philly cheesesteak, smoked kielbasa with sauerkraut, cheesesteak nachos, cheesesteak pita wrap, fresh squeezed lemonade, flavored lemonades, coffee, iced coffee, chocolate covered cheesecake, mushroom steak, hot dogs, french fries, cheese fries, cheesesteak fries meal, Belly Buster sandwich
  • LR Foods
    • doughnut burger, California burger, Texas burger, sausage sandwich, Philly cheesesteak, steak supreme, chicken steak, chicken nugget basket, hot dogs, hand dipped corn dogs, fresh cut french fries, cheese fries, loaded fries, fresh squeezed lemonade, brewed sweet tea, fountain soda
  • Pop’s Kountry Kitchen
    • Snow crab, fried blue crab, shrimp, catfish, tilapia, mullet, nile perch, conch fritters, fried ribs, fried wings, hot wings, corn nuggets, french fries, bottled or fountain drinks, bottle water
  • Red’s Red Apples
    • Cotton candy, popcorn, candy apples, caramel apples, chocolate apples, caramel apple chips, Sno Kones, soda, lemonade, bottled water
  • Ross Concessions
    • Elephant ears, funnel cake with toppings, sugar waffles, deep fried Oreos, deep fried candy bars, deep fried cookie dough, fountain soda, iced tea (sweet or unsweet), coffee, hot chocolate, bottled water
  • Tiki Tea
    • fresh brewed iced teas

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FAMU hosts virtual town hall to discuss Thanksgiving break, end-of-semester plans

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Town Hall will be conducted virtually via Zoom.

News

Lowndes High School band in quarantine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The decision was made under the same guidance that led to the quarantine of Lowndes' football program.

News

Grand Bahama welcomes tourists again

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBSMiami
Tourists must “vacation in place,” meaning they can’t leave their resort property for two weeks. The country will lift that restriction at the end of the month.

News

Fire destroys vacant house in Tallahassee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The Tallahassee Fire Department says a fire destroyed a vacant home in Tallahassee Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

Hormel Foods giving away bacon-scented masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Newsource
Hormel is entering the mask business with a face covering that lets you smell bacon all day.

News

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office holds Prayer in the Square to stop violence in the community

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Dozens gathered for prayer in Gadsden County Wednesday evening following a string of 30 shootings happening in the region in the last six months.

News

City Commission votes to move forward with Tallahassee Police use of force audit

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Tallahassee City Commission voted Wednesday to move forward with an audit of the police department’s use of force policy.

News

New report finds racial discrimination in hiring process within Taylor County school district

Updated: 5 hours ago
A new report claims there is racial discrimination within the hiring process at Taylor County schools.

News

Gadsden County sheriff pleads for peace after 30 shootings in 6 months

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young is asking for the public’s help as deputies continue to investigate a plethora of violent crimes.

Coronavirus

Rapid COVID-19 testing now available at Bragg Memorial Stadium

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rapid testing for COVID-19 is now an option at the Bragg Memorial Stadium testing site on Florida A&M’s campus.