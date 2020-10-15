North Florida Fair organizers to host food fair alternative in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The organizers of the North Florida Fair say they will host a “Carnival Food Fair” on what would have been the first weekend of the annual fair.

The fair’s executive director, Mark Harvey, announced the cancellation of the North Florida Fair back in August.

From Nov. 6 through Nov. 8, several fair food vendors will be at the fairgrounds with their usual options. The fairgrounds will be open on those days from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“While there won’t be rides and exhibits, people will be able to come and get their fair food fix,” Harvey says.

Admission and parking for the Carnival Food Fair is free for all customers. Harvey says there will be limited outdoor seating for people who want to eat at the fairgrounds.

The following vendors will be at the event:

A&M Concessions Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, taco salads, nachos, walking tacos, horchata

The Best Around Turkey legs, bottled water

Bop’s Kettle Corn Crafted kettle corn, caramel corn, popcorn, fresh squeezed lemonade

Broad Concessions Beef kabob, pork kabob, chicken kabob, gyros, chicken pita, beef pita, lemonade, soda, water

Cranbury Delights/Belly Busters Sausage with peppers and onions, Philly cheesesteak, smoked kielbasa with sauerkraut, cheesesteak nachos, cheesesteak pita wrap, fresh squeezed lemonade, flavored lemonades, coffee, iced coffee, chocolate covered cheesecake, mushroom steak, hot dogs, french fries, cheese fries, cheesesteak fries meal, Belly Buster sandwich

LR Foods doughnut burger, California burger, Texas burger, sausage sandwich, Philly cheesesteak, steak supreme, chicken steak, chicken nugget basket, hot dogs, hand dipped corn dogs, fresh cut french fries, cheese fries, loaded fries, fresh squeezed lemonade, brewed sweet tea, fountain soda

Pop’s Kountry Kitchen Snow crab, fried blue crab, shrimp, catfish, tilapia, mullet, nile perch, conch fritters, fried ribs, fried wings, hot wings, corn nuggets, french fries, bottled or fountain drinks, bottle water

Red’s Red Apples Cotton candy, popcorn, candy apples, caramel apples, chocolate apples, caramel apple chips, Sno Kones, soda, lemonade, bottled water

Ross Concessions Elephant ears, funnel cake with toppings, sugar waffles, deep fried Oreos, deep fried candy bars, deep fried cookie dough, fountain soda, iced tea (sweet or unsweet), coffee, hot chocolate, bottled water

Tiki Tea fresh brewed iced teas



