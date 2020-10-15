Officials release dashcam of final moments of erratic, wrong-way driver in Jefferson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We are learning new details about an incident in Jefferson County with a woman behind the wheel during an alleged drug-fueled joy-ride on Interstate 10 on Wednesday.

At one point, the woman drove into oncoming traffic before, ultimately, being stopped by law enforcement.

On Thursday, officials released dashcam video of the incident.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill says it all unfolded after multiple reports of a slow driver on the interstate that wasn’t allowing cars the pass. The video, which can be seen above, shows just how dangerous the situation was, as the driver - identified as 32-year-old Kristen Billings - swerves across interstate lines and careens through median over and over again.

32-year-old Kristen Billings (WCTV)

The erratic driver later crashed into a gray sedan where inside, according to Sheriff McNeill, an infant was in a car seat on the side that was hit.

Officials say the baby is okay.

Authorities say this was the second crash of the incident; a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser was left disabled on the side of the road.

The video continues to show Billings continuing on at about 30 miles per hour until Sheriff McNeill takes matters into his own hands; approaching the vehicle and gently veering her onto the shoulder until eventually, disabling her vehicle.

McNeill said he decided to end it after witnessing the second collision.

Billings is facing charges from several agencies, including DUI, battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Luckily, no one was reported as injured in the ordeal. Sheriff McNeill says he hopes Billings will get the help she needs and he’s grateful for the response his deputies and FHP troopers.

