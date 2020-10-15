Panthers eye fourth-straight victory in road test at Sneads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - St. John Paul II has won three straight games and has looked dominant in the process.

In their last three contests, the Panthers have outscored their opponents 133-0. Two of those three wins have been on the road.

JP II hits the road again this week to face a Sneads team that didn’t allow a point in its first two games.

“We’re excited of course,” running back Jayden Jefferson said. “We are grateful to win. It’s a blessing of course, but the way our coaches and our team set up we’re just ready to get to the next game. Get ready to get another dub.”

Kickoff between the Panthers and Pirates is set for 8 p.m.

