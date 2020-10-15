Rapid COVID-19 testing now available at Bragg Memorial Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rapid testing for COVID-19 is now an option at the Bragg Memorial Stadium testing site on Florida A&M’s campus.

Tuesday, the site introduced this new method, which is provided by a new provider, Curative, that not only gives you a quicker testing experience but lets you find out your results in less than an hour.

Throughout this pandemic, Bragg Stadium has been a hub for testing. But now through a new partnership with Curative, they’re hoping to streamline the process.

More than 700 people waited in line on Wednesday. Among the group was a pair of FAMU freshmen.

Sole Townsend shares, “It is a lot easier, we literally just walked down the hill, it was very convenient.”

Jasiah Edmond furthers, “Just get it and done. Fast and easy.”

The duo had just gotten tested, and in roughly an hour they will have their results. The new service keeps testing moving, and results are streamlined.

Tanya Tatum, the Director of Student Health Services at FAMU, hopes that, in turn, foot traffic will increase, “Because you are going to get those results more quickly, then you can respond more quickly for individuals that may be positive, we can go ahead and take measures to make sure we are not spreading it further in the community.”

So how ‘rapid’ is the process? When you get to the entrance, you follow the steps to sign up online, then you wait.

WCTV’s Sophia Hernandez demonstrates how in minutes, your nostrils get swabbed, and then your test is done!

It gets sent to the lab and you are good to go, as General Manager of Florida Testing for Curative, Ray Plasterer shares, “In the continued effort against COVID-19, the rapid results is key to preventing this spread.”

For those that have symptoms or no symptoms, you can go to the stadium anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. There’s no limit to the number of rapid tests available, which are also free.

The PCR tests that has been given out at Bragg since April are also still available upon request.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.