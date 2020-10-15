Advertisement

Travis feeling good with throwing hand injury ahead of UNC

Jordan Travis throws a pass against Notre Dame.
Jordan Travis throws a pass against Notre Dame.(Notre Dame Athletics | Notre Dame Athletics)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State is still in search of its first signature win in the Mike Norvell era, as the Seminoles are set to face North Carolina on Saturday, their second consecutive top-five opponent.

The success of FSU’s offense heading into this weekend hinges on the health of Jordan Travis. The redshirt sophomore sustained a slight injury on his throwing hand towards the end of last week’s loss to Notre Dame.

Travis says his hands feel good and feels that he will be ready to go Saturday when the Tar Heels roll into town.

“They’re a very special team,” Travis said. “They are the #5 team in the nation. They are a special team, but once again we have to focus on ourselves. We are not worried about them. They have great players, but we just have to go out there and play football.

“They are a lot of things that I have to correct. I just have to trust my eyes and keep my footwork. That’s the one thing that’s really important. We’ve been emphasizing this week working on my footwork. I have to trust my eyes and my feet because if one side is good, I have a good chance to make a good throw,” he continued.

Florida State and North Carolina will kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

