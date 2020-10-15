USPS confirms six cases of COVID-19 at Tallahassee Processing and Distribution Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The United States Postal Services has confirmed six employees that work at the Tallahassee Processing and Distribution Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to WCTV, USPS says, “We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide. We believe the risk is low for employees who work in the Tallahassee Processing and Distribution Center, but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available.”

USPS also says, citing both the CDC and World Health Organization, that there is no evidence that COVID-19 has been spread through the mail.

