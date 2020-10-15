‘We’re never satisifed': Florida High not letting foot off gas ahead of FAMU DRS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High football team is 4-0 after last week’s 28-6 win over North Florida Christian.

The Seminoles are averaging 226 yards a game on the ground and 180 yards through the air.

The defense has been pretty stingy as well, allowing an average of just eight points a game.

Despite the success, Head Coach Jarrod Hickman continues to push his players in practice and they appreciate the coaching.

“Honestly, it affects all of us. We’re never satisfied. We never will be satisfied. We’re going to state this year and we are going to win it and you can’t do that being satisfied. We have to have a winning mentality and we have to work every day,” senior defensive end Christian McLaurin said.

Florida High welcomes the FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers this week for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

