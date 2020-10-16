Day two of rapid testing at FAMU draws hundreds of appointments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M’s new rapid COVID-19 testing is drawing in large crowds with hundreds of appointments made.

FAMU officials say 800 appointments were scheduled on Thursday.

Officials say wait-times depend on the time of day, with waits anywhere between 30 to 45 minutes.

Rapid testing results are available 30 minutes to an hour after testing.

Tanya Tatum, the director of student health services for FAMU, says it’s important to sign up ahead of time to make it a speedy process.

“You can sign up online. In fact, that’s important that you do that. You go to their website, curative.com, and you can go ahead and click the button that says get tested now select the FAMU test site and then all that information is in there so it makes it a lot quicker when you come in to be tested,” said Tatum.

The rapid testing is available at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

