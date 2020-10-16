Advertisement

Day two of rapid testing at FAMU draws hundreds of appointments

(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M’s new rapid COVID-19 testing is drawing in large crowds with hundreds of appointments made.

FAMU officials say 800 appointments were scheduled on Thursday.

Officials say wait-times depend on the time of day, with waits anywhere between 30 to 45 minutes.

Rapid testing results are available 30 minutes to an hour after testing.

Tanya Tatum, the director of student health services for FAMU, says it’s important to sign up ahead of time to make it a speedy process.

“You can sign up online. In fact, that’s important that you do that. You go to their website, curative.com, and you can go ahead and click the button that says get tested now select the FAMU test site and then all that information is in there so it makes it a lot quicker when you come in to be tested,” said Tatum.

The rapid testing is available at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chromebooks arrive for first Leon County Students

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Chromebooks are off the trucks and getting in the hands of students as thousands of laptops finally arrive for Leon County Schools.

News

Local leaders voice support for the creation of a Children’s Services Council

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The group, which includes both City and County Commissioners, says a CSC has worked in other counties, and it could work in this community.

News

Local leaders voice support for the creation of a Children’s Services Council as November ballot approaches

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The group, which includes both City and County Commissioners, says a CSC has worked in other counties, and it could work in this community.

News

Chromebooks arrive for first Leon County Students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The laptops are part of the district’s one-to-one initiative, which aims to provide a device to every single student. That effort will extend far past the pandemic.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 15, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, October 15.

News

Black business leaders bring policy proposals to City and County Commissions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
In a push for economic equality, Black business leaders, the Big Bend Minority Chamber and the Capital City Chamber created 10 policies to present to local governments.

News

Officials release dashcam of final moments of erratic, wrong-way driver in Jefferson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
We are learning new details about an incident in Jefferson County with a woman behind the wheel during an alleged drug-fueled joy-ride on Interstate 10 on Wednesday.

News

Black business leaders bring policy proposals to City and County Commissions

Updated: 2 hours ago
In a push for economic equality, Black business leaders, the Big Bend Minority Chamber and the Capital City Chamber created 10 policies to present to local governments.

News

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: October 15, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, October 15.

Coronavirus

Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 executive orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
Governor Brian Kemp has extended current COVID-19 restrictions and the public health emergency amid the pandemic.